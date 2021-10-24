“It’s clearly a great success”

Toto Wolff and Zak Brown disagree with Max Verstappen’s statements earlier this week. The Dutchman criticized Netflix’s Drive to Survive series and said it gave a bad impression of what was really going on in F1.

Verstappen does not cooperate with Netflix

Verstappen will no longer participate in Drive to Survive in the future. The series has contributed to a strong growth in the popularity of the sport, especially in the United States, but Verstappen calls the series “fake” and doesn’t think it reflects reality properly.

At the press conference after Friday’s US Grand Prix, Zak Brown and Toto Wolff are invited to give their thoughts on the series.

Brown points out how important the series is to the popularity of the sport in America and how many new American fans have come to the United States since Drive to Survive.

Wolff sees valuable addition to Netflix

Wolff agrees with his competitor Brown and contradicts Verstappen: “At the beginning, we weren’t really a fan because we wanted to focus on the results on the track. I was wrong. It is clearly a great success. “

“Yes, we are a sport and we have to stay close to the value of sport and we have to avoid ‘artificial intervention’, but sport is entertainment and these people have given us a new perspective, a new dimension and the return of fan information is awesome; especially here in the US.

