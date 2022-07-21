“Italian Prime Minister Draghi resigns” | Abroad

Last week, Draghi had already tendered his resignation due to trust issues. This was later refused by President Sergio Mattarella. Draghi was ordered to try to save his government of national unity.

Last week, it was a coalition partner who refused to express his confidence. On Wednesday, three ruling parties boycotted the vote. With the departure of Draghi, who took office in February last year, Italy is once again in the midst of a political crisis and a snap election is likely, observers report.

Draghi had said earlier on Wednesday that he was ready to remain prime minister, but only if there is unity in the coalition and trust is restored. Last week he wanted to quit because coalition partner the Five Star Movement refused to participate in a vote on billions of aid measures. Draghi then said a pact of trust had been broken.

Restoration Pact

“Are the parties and your parliamentarians ready to restore this pact? Draghi asked in his speech to the upper house of parliament. He added that this is what the Italian people demand. Mayors, trade union leaders and employers’ organizations have massively called on the former president of the European Central Bank to remain at the head of the government.

Draghi has enough support to continue ruling without the Five Star Movement. He declined this option because he was initially tasked with leading a coalition with parties from all political persuasions. Not only the Five Star Movement did not vote on Wednesday, but also the right-wing parties that are part of the coalition, Lega and Forza Italia. These two parties only want to remain in government without the Five Star Movement, a request that Draghi had previously dismissed.