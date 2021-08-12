Italian farmer caught lighting a forest fire | Abroad

Italian police were able to locate and arrest the man. He struck in Montesarchio, about thirty kilometers from Naples in the south of the country. His mobile has not yet been revealed. Earlier it became clear that more fires in southern Europe had been started.

More than 400 people were evacuated over the weekend due to a forest fire in the Italian resort of Campomarino Lido, on the Adriatic Sea. Hotels and campsites in the region were also evacuated.

A video released by firefighters shows how thick clouds of smoke spread through the streets of the resort town and flames threaten a cafe. Photos on social media showed the fires surrounding the houses. Firefighters attempted to fight the blaze from the air with a firefighting plane and a helicopter.

Forest fires raged throughout the week in southern Italy and on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia. Drought, high temperatures and strong winds make fires easy to start and difficult to put out. Albania, Greece and Turkey are also struggling with fires. At least ten people have died so far: two in Greece and eight in Turkey. Dutch tourists, for example on the Turkish coast, have had to cut their holidays in haste.

