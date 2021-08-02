“It was important for Max too!

Fernando Alonso not only helped his teammate Esteban Ocon, but also Max Verstappen. And the Spaniard himself knows it all too well after the race.

Alonso was fighting for the laps with Lewis Hamilton who failed to overtake the Alpine in a much faster Mercedes. In the end, it worked, but Hamilton didn’t have enough time to fight for the win. It is Alonso’s teammate Esteban Ocon who takes off with his first race victory.

Alonso fought hard

“I did my best”, says Alonso in front of the camera of Ziggo Sports. “It was difficult to keep Hamilton behind me. It was important for the race victory, because Hamilton was very fast. It was also important for Max!

Alonso worked hard to keep Hamilton behind, but wanted to be fair: “I tried to give him space, but not too much. Otherwise, he would have missed it., he explains to Sky Sports F1.





