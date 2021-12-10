it changes for you

Finally, the time has come, Google has also renamed the outdated Google Play Movies app to the Google TV app in the Netherlands. android world explains what changes for you, and more importantly, what you can do with the new Google TV app.

The Google Play Movies app is now called Google TV

Most of you have the Google Play Movies app installed. This is the app with the red / pink icon. It’s best to compare Play Films with a digital version of an old-fashioned video store where you can rent or buy a movie every now and then. Google offers its own library of films that you pay per unit, so no subscription.

When you open Google Play Movies now, you’ll see the following message: “We’re adding all of your favorite Play Movies features to the new Google TV app on Android. It’s even easier to find your favorite entertainment in one place and watch it at . ” So with this we get the new Google TV app which was already available in the US.

Movies, series and more in one place

This means that you now see not only Google movies, but also content from other streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Disney +. You can think of this new Google TV app as the hub of entertainment on your phone. It works exactly the same on the Chromecast with Google TV and smart TVs with Google TV. Incidentally, it is not necessary to have such a Chromecast or a smart TV. You can also see the app as a meeting place to search for a nice movie, series or documentary.

You can immediately select the services you have subscribed to in the renewed app and they will be saved to your Google Account. This way Google can give you better recommendations. For now, Netflix is ​​not there yet, only Amazon Prime Video and Disney +. Google says you will receive a notification as soon as more services are added.

The new Google TV app

Once you’ve added your favorite streaming services, you’ll be taken to the main screen of the Google TV app. This screen matches that of the Chromecast with Google TV which recently received an update. In the app you therefore also see the interface with the wholesale recommendations at the top and bottom The best choices for you (with the recommendations we talked about earlier), Look further, Popular series, Popular Movies and many other categories.

For each movie or series, the Rotten Tomatoes rating and the streaming service where you can watch the movie or series, among others, are displayed. Then click on the button to open the film or series directly in the app of the streaming service offering it. If there are multiple providers, choose one. You can buy or rent movies offered by Google through the Play Store, just like before.

More possibilities

Google is working on new features for Google TV. For example, a number of users can already install apps on their Android TV and Google TV from their phone. The arrival of user profiles is also planned. In addition, the application is equipped with a remote control in the form of a touchpad. This remote is now also in your phone’s quick settings, so you can open it immediately without having to launch the Google TV app first. You can learn more about how the remote works here.

There is also another tab in the Google TV app Go shopping where you can rent or buy movies, a Library with the downloaded content and the Watch list where you can add content for later viewing.

Remote control in the Google TV app

Is the Chromecast with Google TV now also coming to the Netherlands?

Google TV is the modified version of Android TV and can be found on the new Chromecast and various smart TVs, among others. Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV in 2020. Unfortunately, this dongle has not been officially announced in the Netherlands and Belgium, unlike other Chromecast dongles.

Still, there are signs the device is coming, as Chromecast with Google TV is available in more and more Dutch stores. Ziggo already offers the Chromecast with Google TV for use with a second TV, and the F1 TV app has also been released for Google TV. Now that the Play Fims app has also been adapted to the Google TV app, all signals appear to be green.

Going through: Androidplanet