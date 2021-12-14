ISP Speed ​​Index for November 2021 →

Indonesian Telkom reached new highs in November Netflix ISP speedometer, our monthly update on the ISPs that offer the best prime-time Netflix streaming experience.

Telkom increased from 1 megabit per second (Mbps) to 2.8 megabits per second, an improvement from 1.8 megabits per second a month earlier. Thanks to the increase, the average speed in Indonesia recorded the biggest jump in November, from 0.6 Mbps to 3.0 Mbps.

Three other countries also saw their average speed increase in November. Guatemala, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan all saw an average speed increase of 0.2 megabits per second (Mbps).

Elsewhere in Asia, Vietnam’s VNPT dropped from 0.4 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps.

Four countries experienced a decline. Bolivia, Costa Rica, and Vietnam all dropped from 0.2 Mbps to 3.2 Mbps. Paraguay, which performed best last month, also saw its average speed drop from 0.2 Mbps to 3.4 Mbps.

Top performing ISPs maintained their average throughput from the previous month at 3.8 Mbps.

30 countries and regions recorded the highest levels of performance in November. Eight of the nine newcomers last month – Finland, Malaysia, Canada, India, Ireland, Panama, Italy and South Korea – returned among the top players in November. They joined Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway , Portugal, Romania, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, United Kingdom and United States. All regions recorded an average speed of 3.6 Mbps.