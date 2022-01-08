Is your phone getting an Android update? Check out our overview – week 1

One of the regular sections of Android planet is our preview of the weekly update. At each turn you will find a clear list of smartphones and tablets that have received an Android update or security patch. Of course, you will also find this overview every week in 2022 on our site.

Android planet written daily on smartphones that receive updates. This usually affects devices that receive a version update, for example when a phone from Android 11 bad Android 12 going.

Do you want to know exactly when your device’s turn is due? So take a look at the Android 11 update overview, if it Android 12 update overview. In these articles, we track exactly which smartphones are receiving a version update.

But don’t rule out security updates. These don’t add any new functionality, but they are very important. A new security update prevents issues like adware, malware, and other viruses. Manufacturers roll out these kind of updates throughout the year, after which we collect them in this weekly overview.

The latest security patch is of course being rolled out for the search giant’s devices. It is striking that the last two smartphones: Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, have not yet received an update. Google also has do with various bugs.

Samsung is also ahead and is already rolling out the January update for several of its devices. In addition, we also see a handful of smartphones that can now download Android 12.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 – Android 12 and One UI 4.0 cover

Why is my phone not listed?

It is very possible that your smartphone is not in the list. Manufacturers release Android security updates throughout the year, so they may be included in the next edition.

Even if your smartphone is in the overview, you might need to be patient. It may take a few days for the update to deploy to all copies of a model.

Finally, we do this overview with our readers. Your advice helps us a lot! Your smartphone has received an update, but is it not in the list? Leave a comment so that we can add it.

