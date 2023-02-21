Fenna Kalma scores continuously at FC Twente. So it’s no surprise that national coach Andries Jonker is trying him out in preparation for the World Cup as a replacement for the injured Vivianne Miedema. Will the striker try her luck with Orange, who will train again against Austria on Tuesday? At least she doesn’t feel any pressure.

Zo’n vier jaar geleden hield Kalma per wedstrijd in een schriftje bij hoeveel doelpunten ze had gemaakt, hoeveel assists ze had gegeven en wat er beter kon. Eens schreef ze ook haar dromen op. Eén daarvan was spelen in Oranje.

In september vorig jaar kwam de droom van de 23-jarige Kalma uit toen ze als vervanger van Miedema tegen Schotland haar interlanddebuut maakte en in de slotfase het winnende doelpunt voor haar rekening nam. Vijf maanden later gloort er nog veel meer voor de Friezin.

Kalma is seen as the possible solution to Orange’s biggest problem: the absence of star player Miedema. The Netherlands’ all-time top scorer tore her ACL in December and will miss the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

Looking for a replacement, national coach Jonker came to Kalma in the first friendly match against Austria on Friday. With 26 goals in fourteen matches, the FC Twente striker is the top scorer in the women’s Eredivisie.

Kalma didn’t score in Malta. To their own horror, the Netherlands also lost 1-2, despite having already been substituted when Orange squandered a lead in the finals. “As a striker you feel responsible if you didn’t win. I was grumpy, yes.”

Cv Fenna Kalma Leeftijd: 23 jaar

Positie: spits

Clubs: sc Heerenveen (2016-2019), FC Twente (2019-heden)

Eredivisie-duels: 120

Eredivisie-goals: 116

Interlands: 5

Interlandgoals: 2

Fenna Kalma kwam vrijdag tegen Oostenrijk niet tot scoren als vervanger van Vivianne Miedema. Foto: Getty Images

Kalma always scores everywhere

Kalma, 23, is an attacker of the purest kind. She has already scored at VV Oudehaske, where she started playing football. Then she scored her goals for sc Heerenveen and FC Twente. According to Jonker, she is a typical René Eijkelkamp: unwieldy, but strong, tall and cold.

Kalma made his big breakthrough at FC Twente last year. As a striker for the Championship side, she became the top scorer in the Women’s Eredivisie with 33 goals. The league captains also named her Player of the Year.

Remarkably enough, Kalma was not called up for the European Championship by then national coach Mark Parsons. It caused a lot of surprises in the football world, but not Kalma himself. “If you’re never there, you don’t expect to go to the European Championship. There’s no point in worrying about something if you have no influence on it. So it didn’t do of badness.”

Equally soberly, Kalma says she hasn’t considered leaving FC Twente for a moment this season, who also have virtually no opposition in the Women’s Eredivisie this season and have already won 9-0 three times. . Her Orange team-mate Victoria Pelova was transferred from Ajax to Arsenal last month.

“I’m doing well at FC Twente and I can develop there. The latter is very important for me. But there is still room for improvement, my bar is not yet at the top. Every season he there’s a moment when I think about my future, but I haven’t done it yet.”

Fenna Kalma maakte in twee seizoenen al meer dan vijftig doelpunten voor FC Twente. Foto: Getty Images

“Never go to Orange with expectations”

Kalma remarks that the differences between FC Twente and Orange are big. “The level at Orange is much higher. It’s not surprising when you see all the players walking around here. Everything is going faster and it’s a little more mature.”

Fans of women’s football have nevertheless named Kalma as the new Orange striker after Miedema’s abandonment. The striker was all cold when she showed up at Orange last week.

“I don’t feel any extra pressure. I never go to Orange with expectations. I always come with the same intention: to work hard, to listen and to pick things up. A golden opportunity? I think there is a possibility. But we have good attackers that he can fill.”