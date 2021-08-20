Is the sun the solution to the climate problem?

Dr Kelder gets right to the heart of the matter: “We’re going to talk about these solar panels, I think these things are horribly ugly. But you seem to have a solution for this. ”

For starters, Reinders says that in the future we need to evolve towards a mix of sustainable energy systems i.e. wind, sun and other sources. This is urgently needed, because in 2030 70% of our energy consumption must be generated from sustainable sources, and by 2050 only zero, or 0.0%, will apply. Currently, only 6.6% of the energy in the Netherlands comes from the sun.

1.5 hours sufficient for a whole year

Now it is true that if we can absorb all the solar energy that lights the earth for 1 hour 30 minutes, we will have enough energy for the whole world for a whole year. It gives courage to citizens.

But back to the beginning, about those black signs destroying our meadows, Dutch glory. According to Reinders, a lot can be done about this. The possibilities include: adjusting the color of the solar panels so that they blend in better with the landscape (in green or even with a print); or play with the shape (it doesn’t always have to be square) – solar panels can in the future even be made in the shape and color of tiles.

Dr. Kelder (of course): “Does it cost?