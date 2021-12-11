Is the Netherlands being used to circumvent US sanctions against China?
China commits genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The British ‘Uyghurs tribunal’ concluded on Thursday based on the victims’ detailed testimony and its own research. Western nations have previously imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and companies for engaging in serious human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
Does that also mean that Western companies are careful in doing business in China? How does the Netherlands monitor companies’ investments in the areas of providing knowledge and technology to the military or police in China? At our trial, we were confronted with red flags. Such as the Den Bose-based Dutch company, which is collaborating with the Chinese telecommunications company, which has been blacklisted by the United States for alleged involvement in the oppression of Uyghur minorities.
In November, the joint venture also won a tender to provide computer technology to Xinjiang Police. Will it avoid US sanctions? Arcos surveyed more than 1,100 Dutch companies investing in China through joint ventures or subsidiaries. With more than 16 billion euros, the Netherlands is one of the largest European investors in China. “We must prevent the Netherlands from engaging in human rights abuses in China through joint efforts and China must strengthen its military capabilities,” said Ruben Brekelmans, VVD’s foreign spokesman for the House of Representatives. According to Brekelmans, the Netherlands should play a leading role in tightening European policy in this area.
