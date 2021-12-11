China commits genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang. The British ‘Uyghurs tribunal’ concluded on Thursday based on the victims’ detailed testimony and its own research. Western nations have previously imposed sanctions on Chinese officials and companies for engaging in serious human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Does that also mean that Western companies are careful in doing business in China? How does the Netherlands monitor companies’ investments in the areas of providing knowledge and technology to the military or police in China? At our trial, we were confronted with red flags. Such as the Den Bose-based Dutch company, which is collaborating with the Chinese telecommunications company, which has been blacklisted by the United States for alleged involvement in the oppression of Uyghur minorities.