Is the future of Formula 1 electric?

One of the most eco-friendly events will certainly not take place in Zandvoort this weekend. However, Formula 1 racing in history has also brought good news for the environment: for example, the desire to perform better in Grand Prix has developed better aerodynamics of cars, and other techniques to drive more. economically also have their origins in the racing world. And this will soon apply especially to electric car racing, Formula E, which is becoming more and more important. We even know a Dutch electric racing world champion: Nyck de Vries.

Electricity races

According to Professor Maarten Steinbuch of the Eindhoven University of Technology, an optimistic ambassador for electric driving, it is only a matter of time. “I think it could be faster than you think. It’s a bit like smoking: it will just be socially unacceptable to drive another gasoline car soon and that also applies to those kinds of races. there will be electric races. “

Solar car and ultra fast charging

On the Automotive Campus in Helmond, start-ups and students are working on the latest developments and techniques in the field of electric driving. There is, for now, still in prototype form, the Lightyear: a car that runs entirely on solar energy and which was developed in response to the World Solar Races with solar cars in Australia at the time. With favorable results: According to Tessie Hartjes of Lightyear, the test results already show that the car has a range of over 700 kilometers. The solar car is expected to be marketed next year.