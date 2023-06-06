You’ll probably recognize this: when you launch a spaceship worth millions or even billions of dollars into space, it’s good if the thing can also return to earth in one piece. Ask Elon Musk. NASA thought the same way some time ago. To that end, United States astronauts built the Shuttle Landing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

To allow a space shuttle to land safely, a piece of asphalt over 4.5 kilometers long was laid. When the thing returned to Earth for a soft landing, it came flying at a speed of about 320 km/h. Today, the space shuttle is retired, but the runway is still there. That’s why we’re bringing one of the fastest cars in the world to the space shuttle house: the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport.

In the name of science, we strive to harness the maximum speed of the special Chiron in this special place. Plus, we’re short on the criticism the Space Shuttle and Chiron are enduring. Gossips claim that both machines are impractical and cost too much. Is it right? Check it out in the video below.