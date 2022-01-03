

When George Bennett became New Zealand Champion last season, Jumbo-Visma and clothing sponsor Agu designed a beautiful shirt. Black, like the All Blacks, the New Zealand rugby team. And also with pride of place for the silvery tree fern, the archipelago’s national sporting symbol.

Unfortunately, the design was rejected by the New Zealand Cycling Federation as it would look too similar to the jersey in which New Zealand cycling teams finish their races.

After nearly 10 years of testing, George Bennett finally became his country's national champion. The design proposed by the New Zealander and his team was rejected by the national association. also look Bond rejects George Bennett's champion jersey: "It was such a cool shirt"

In the end, Jumbo-Visma designed another shirt that could still be there, but according to Bennett the old design was so much cooler.

However, now he will sometimes remember the Championship jersey he rode in for Jumbo-Visma, because now that Bennett is doing it for the UAE he has to make do with what if you look very closely it always has something to do with it. thing to do with a champion’s jersey.

The Emirates team have a tradition to follow when it comes to destroying league shirts – what they did to Davide Formolo’s Italian league jersey is a sacrilege.

This sacrilege also applies to what they did to that poor tree fern. It’s now on Bennett’s shirt if some sort of chain print is sometimes on your leg after cycling, one Twitter user showed.

This shirt is a disgrace. Crazy as the New Zealand federation rejected the very pretty black shirt with all the space for the fern and apparently approved this monstrosity …

