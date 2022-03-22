Fruit on the skin?

“I’m not a big fan of that. Of course, you can assume that what you can eat will also be good for your skin. And it often is. But the problem is that it stays a bit on the skin and doesn’t really penetrate where it should be doing anything. So the trick is to mainly take these types of ‘edible boosters’ and not put them on your skin.

Products can still make the most of the inside of the body. It usually only works well if the edible has been turned into a beauty product, so it can really do its job. I always say: this kind of stuff often has a strong “don’t try this at home” content and it also creates a lot of mess.

In the case of pineapple, it can even lead to red, irritated skin because of the acid left on the skin – and then you’re really sour… For example, it’s much less risky to use cucumber green tea bags or slices around the eyes to reduce moisture and swelling.

tantalizing

Beautician Debby Nooier of beauty salon MJ Amsterdam always knows what to do in such cases and, if asked, adds: “Pineapple contains various substances, including the antioxidant bromelain, which is an alpha-hydroxy acid. This is an enzyme that has an exfoliating effect: it removes dead skin cells in an exfoliating way. This enzyme is often used in skin care products and helps fight acne, skin irritations, sun spots and reduces sebum production. So it makes sense that a consumer thinks it’s a cheap way to rub a pineapple directly on the skin.

But beware ! This substance in pineapple can be very harsh on the skin, you often notice that when you eat pineapple and some juice gets on your lips, it stings you a little and can even become chapped and itchy. Bromelain in skincare products is dosed and manufactured to be applied to the skin. Better to opt for soft creams that contain pineapple extracts or bromelain.

In addition, a fresh pineapple (or its juice) is not absorbed by the skin. So doing it yourself this way is not a good idea. Would you still like to experiment with this and see the result for yourself? Then it is good to know that when the skin starts to itch, you need to quickly remove the juice with cold running water and a washcloth.

Fridge

“Peeling a pineapple and then spreading it over the skin isn’t really a good idea and it doesn’t work well either, no matter how good the idea is and how appealing it is in a movie. For most people, it also has the opposite effect in this case, as the acid in this fruit can cause red spots and rashes and you don’t want that under any circumstances. So here too the following applies: just eat this pineapple! Because it has an anti-inflammatory effect and contains a lot of vitamin C. Or eating dried pineapple, also very tasty as a “candy” in between, I know from my own experience.

What else works and doesn’t irritate the skin? There are beauticians who work with goat cheese or cottage cheese and rub it on the face with medicinal herbs in the form of a paste. Nice and fresh when it comes straight from the fridge and the herbs are well bound that way and can then do their job in minutes.

Olive oil

Fortunately, there are more edible ingredients that cannot harm the skin. A mashed avocado face mask is good for dry skin and due to its mild nature cannot damage the skin. Another tip? Freckles and age spots will fade if you dab them briefly with the juice of a fresh lemon. But first check on the arm if your skin can tolerate it.

With the good herbs from the garden you can make an antibacterial paste for the skin, possibly with the addition of olive oil (edible). This oil is also a gentle method to cleanse the skin, to nourish the skin with a few drops or to use as a hair mask.

Honey (preferably the valuable Manuka variety from New Zealand) on the skin is a great way to fight acne, due to its antibacterial effect. Leave on for ten minutes then remove with lukewarm water. Jojoba oil also works well as does coconut oil to keep skin and hair healthy as this oil has a moisturizing effect. Leave it in the hair for an hour, then wash your locks in the usual way with shampoo.

Whiter teeth

Do you like to eat oatmeal for breakfast in the morning? Then you can let some of it cool (possibly put it in the refrigerator the day before) and use it as a mask on the skin, because this ingredient has a soothing and cleansing effect on the skin and also removes dead skin cells. You make a mask from one tablespoon of rolled oats, one teaspoon of honey, and two teaspoons of yogurt. Also a good pick-me-up if you’ve been out in the sun a little too long and got a little sunburned.

And finally, a nice fruit tip: smoker and coffee deposits and/or other discolorations on the teeth will slowly but surely disappear if you rub your teeth with a strawberry. It has a whitening effect, but you have to do it almost every day!

CALL!

