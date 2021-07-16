Is climate change the cause of heavy rainfall? “Scientifically, there is a very clear link”

How is it done now. “We have an area of ​​precipitation that revolves around an area of ​​low pressure. The area of ​​precipitation is completely blocked and cannot come out. It is an occlusion front. It is a fusion of a warm front. and a cold front. This still generates extremely heavy precipitation. Now it is falling. “The precipitation is not distributed over a large area, but it falls concentrated in one place.”

According to Professor Thiery, it is clear that climate change favors phenomena such as excessive precipitation. “Scientifically, there is a very clear link between these phenomena and climate science. These phenomena are becoming more and more frequent as the climate warms. Continues to warm., These phenomena will continue to amplify.”

Scientists mainly expect a decrease in cold spells and an increase in heat waves and an increase in drought and extreme precipitation.

“It sounds strange, but climate change is two sides of the same coin. The principle is this. A warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, hold more water before it does. it doesn’t become saturated. That means we can have longer periods of time. ” without rain, but when it rains there is more water in the atmosphere which can fall into a bundle. For every degree that the atmosphere warms, the atmosphere can hold seven percent more water. “

Warmer temperatures and more precipitation are not contradictory, according to Thiery. “We expect drier summers for Belgium in the future. At the same time, there is more rain in high concentration when it rains. This means that we immediately lose that water and that in the longer term our water supplies will not be able to fill. “