There’s a lot going on in the United States about abortion law. The Supreme Court would strike down Roe v Wade. A brief explanation for this is that individual states can then decide for themselves whether or not to allow abortion. In some Republican states, the decision is clear: they don’t want to allow this anymore or make it very difficult.

Yesterday’s political news site Politics the full draft opinion on abortion from the United States Supreme Court on the website. According to Chief Justice John Roberts of the court, this design is genuine, but not definitive. It is therefore not immediately that this change will be implemented. It is essentially about abolishing the right to abortion.

Maybe no abortion rights in the United States

Roberts has ordered an investigation into the leak, US media reports. He spoke of a “betrayal” of the confidentiality of the tribunal, intended “to undermine the integrity of our operations”. But it won’t work, Roberts said of the “unheard-of” incident: “It won’t affect the work of the court in any way.”

The document leaked yesterday shows that a majority of chief justices (nine in all) want to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. This comes half a century after the same court made it possible. This happened in the so-called groundbreaking Roe vs. Wade decision. However, the Tory judges now have a clear majority in court. Some of them were nominated by Donald Trump, the former Republican president.

Democratic President Joe Biden has already announced that he will oppose the court’s decision. He calls women’s freedom of choice “fundamental” and “part of personal freedom”.

Roe vs. Wade

If Roe v. Wade is dropped, US states will once again be able to decide for themselves whether to allow abortion. Several “republican” states already ban or severely restrict the right.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement what she believes is at stake: “Roe vs. Wade guarantees a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion. Basically, it also protects the fundamental right to privacy. It is clear that opponents want to punish women and deprive them of the right to make decisions about their own bodies. Now is the time to fight for women and for our country with all we have. »