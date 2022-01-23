Irish police are looking for men who bring the body to the post office in an attempt to collect a pension | Abroad

This reports The Mirror. The duo reportedly carried the body on their shoulders to a post office in the town of Carlow in southeast Ireland. A branch employee immediately noticed that the old man had an ashen face and called the police as she thought he might be dead.

When the store clerk expressed concern, the suspects dropped the body on the floor and fled. One of the suspects had already entered the post office and tried to claim the old man’s pension. However, she was told that the man himself was the only person who could receive the payment and that it could not be collected by anyone else. The two then reportedly returned with the corpse and tried to get his pension money.

The Irish Mirror reports the dead as Peadar Doyle, a man in his 60s who lived in a house nearby. As the suspects fled, guards and paramedics arrived and identified the body. The coroner was notified and the state pathologist was called to perform an autopsy.

Irish police suspect Doyle may have died of natural causes, but it is too early to rule out other possibilities. Officers are looking for the two men and are investigating the incident.