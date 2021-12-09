The Young Academy will welcome ten new members. They are researchers from various disciplines who have scientifically proven themselves and who obtained their doctorate less than ten years ago. One of them is Dr Irene Dedoussi, senior lecturer on the climate impact of aviation.

How can technology and policy contribute to meeting the environmental challenges of aviation? This question is at the heart of Irène Dedoussi’s research. Using models and measurements, she analyzes how emissions from aviation and other sectors affect the atmosphere, resulting in air pollution and climate effects. Within The Young Academy, Dedoussi wishes to promote interdisciplinary research and ensure that research results are not limited to the academic world, but can be applied in decision-making and in the real world.

Ten new members



Irene Dedoussi is one of the ten new members. They conduct research on topics such as the human image of the ancient Greeks, the role of AI in development issues, the “archeology” of our galaxy and how to make a professor of artificial mathematics.

The new members will be officially installed as members on March 22, 2022. During their five-year membership, they promote projects in the fields of science policy, interdisciplinarity, science and society and internationalization.