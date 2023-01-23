The Irish Navy wants to buy a “multi-role vessel”, with helicopter and transport capability. According to Irish media, a proposal has been made to Ireland from the Netherlands for such a ship, derived from the Zr.Ms. Charles Doormann. Damen confirms that he is in talks.





Zr.Mrs. Charles Doorman. The Doorman is a logistic support ship that can carry large equipment, supply other warships and can be a (helicopter) base at sea for land operations. (Picture: Jaime Karremann/Marineschips.nl)

Last summer, the Irish flagship L Eithne was decommissioned. The old 1984 patrol boat must be replaced by a multipurpose vessel, as outlined in the 2015 White Paper for the Irish Defence. In April 2021, the project was made public by the Irish government made. Budgets of 200 million euros were initially mentioned. A year ago, the tender was expected to be awarded in 2023 disabled would go.

But even before 2021, a civil-military project team was working on the Irish Navy’s new capability. Initially, according to the Irish newspaper Irish Examiner looking in particular at HMNZS Canterbury, a New Zealand multi-role vessel. Given the ship’s role and Ireland’s budget, the interest is understandable, but the interest is striking because the Canterbury (built in 2007 in the Netherlands by Merwede Shipyards, now IHC) has yet to been followed.



HMNZS Canterbury was still deployed in 2022 after the volcanic eruption and tsunami in Tonga. In the early years, however, the Canterbury was mainly in the headlines due to the numerous technical problems the ship had to face. This ship is 131 meters long and has a displacement of 9,000 tons. (Photo: New Zealand Defence)

It is unclear if Ireland is still interested in the Canterbury concept. IHC says in a response that it is aware of Irish plans for a new vessel. A spokesperson says it is now too early to say whether IHC will participate.

Another option is Babcock. Britain’s leading shipbuilder was building warships for the Irish Navy. And Babcock said believe in 2021 that the Arrowhead 140 (which forms the basis of the British Type 31 frigate) can meet Irish wishes.

By the man

In Ireland, however, people are also watching the idea behind the Karel Doorman with interest. It’s not about all abilities and certainly not about size, because the naval service is looking for a much smaller vessel, but an insider confirms Irish interest from the Dutch Navy. The diversity and flexibility of the concept would particularly appeal to the Irish.

Dutch shipbuilder Damen also has contacts with Ireland, the company confirmed in a statement after questions from Marineschip.nl last Friday: “We have a good relationship with Ireland and carry out various small projects with them, which are mainly on a (civilian) group scale. . There is also talk of a possible construction of a multi-role ship, as well as other (civilian) projects.”



The company declined to provide further details.

At the end of last year, Irish Defense officials were able to take a look for themselves on board the Dutch Joint Support Ship, Karel Doorman, when the vessel docked in Cobh. It was striking that an Irish helicopter landed on the helideck, something the Irish Air Corps cannot do on ships of its own navy, in the absence of ships with a helideck .

Subsequently, the Dutch ambassador objected The newspaper that “shipbuilders in the Netherlands are likely to bid for the construction of the Multi-Role Vessel (MRV) proposed by the Irish Navy in the tender”.

According to Journal sources, shipbuilders on the continent have a better chance of winning the tender since Brexit.