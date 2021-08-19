Ireland could do something “very special” at T20 World Cup stage: Andrew Balberni

Ireland may know their fate in the T20 World Cup after just two games, following the announcement of the four-week tournament schedule yesterday.

Drew Balbirnie opens with a game against the Netherlands, who beat Ireland in qualifying in 2019 and won the last three T20 matches between the two teams at the World Championship, and two days later, on October 20, Sri Lanka, seeded in Group A, against Sri Lanka.

Ireland have never played Sri Lanka in the T20 international tournament, but they beat Sri Lanka A team by seven wickets in a warm-up match ahead of the 2012 T20 World Cup. Both matches in Abu Dhabi, their second in the spotlight, and their third and final first-round match against Namibia, which beat Ireland in the qualifiers for third place in Dubai. This match will take place on Friday, October 22 in Sharjah.

Ireland are likely to win two of those matches to qualify for the Super 12 when they join the top two groups in two automatic first-round qualifiers, including defending champions Antilles and England.

However, Ireland will avoid both if they qualify with Sri Lanka where they will be in Group B of the Super 12 with India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and the Group B winners of the first. turn, most likely Bangladesh.

The Super 12 matches will also be played competitively, with the top two from each group reaching the semi-finals with the final in Dubai on November 14.

Balberni accepts that Ireland’s first goal should be to get out of the squad, something they haven’t achieved in the T20 World Cup since their debut in 2009.

“This is my first time leading the team at an ICC event and although it is very exciting for the squad to play the World Cup, few players have experienced it,” said the captain. .

“I hope we can produce very good crickets and especially come from our group. Can’t wait to see how the guys adapt. Once we are on board you realize that we are going to be doing something very special.

“The Dutch game is a big game, but it’s a team we know well. Of course Sri Lanka will be the favorites, but we have to deliver our performance against all three teams and we have to be at our best. “

“In my opinion this is the most difficult group, but I hope our guys live up to the opportunity.”

The squad seats will be set for the next round against Zimbabwe, and that panel will be announced tomorrow.