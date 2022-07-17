Iran imposes sanctions on dozens of Americans, including former Secretary Pompeo

AFP

ONS News• today, 00:48

Iran has imposed sanctions on 61 Americans, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. According to readings from Tehran, dozens of Americans have joined the exiled opposition movement of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (MEK). The sanctions come amid a diplomatic standoff with the United States over the Iran deal.

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for former President Trump, was also added to the list, as was John Bolton, a former security adviser. The sanctions mean that the Iranian government can seize American assets in Iran. In practice, it is probably an essentially symbolic act, since such goods do not seem to really exist.

This is not the first time that Tehran has imposed measures against American leaders. Dozens of people were also sanctioned in April and January.