“As diplomatic relations between the negotiating parties continue, it is surprising and regrettable that the three European countries issued such an unproductive statement,” Tehran said Saturday evening.

The international nuclear deal signed with Iran in 2015 has been in the refrigerator for years. The purpose of the agreement with the United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom (plus Germany), permanent members of the UN Security Council, is to impose restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program so that the country cannot develop nuclear weapons. . In response, sanctions on Iran were lifted.

Trump

However, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions. Iran also began violating the terms of the deal, including enriching more uranium than allowed.

The EU, the coordinator of the talks, presented what it called a “final text” on August 8 to revive the deal, which was buried by Trump in 2018. Iran responded with a new proposal in early September.

London, Berlin and Paris on Saturday referred to the final texts submitted by the EU in early August. “These will help Iran fulfill its obligations,” the three governments asserted in their joint statement. “Unfortunately, Iran has decided not to use this diplomatic opportunity.”