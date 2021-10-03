Tehran puts pressure on Washington. Iran, embroiled in sanctions, demands $ 10 billion worth of frozen assets from US Measuring real intentions The Americans are negotiating

Iranian nuclear, There has been a stalemate since June.

If the Americans have “real intentions (to save the deal), let them free some of our assets and send them back saying that they are tens of billions of dollars frozen in foreign banks.IranIranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian made the announcement in an interview with state television on Saturday evening.

Unilateral withdrawal in 2018

The United States has again imposed sanctions on Iran after it unilaterally withdrew from the 2018 international nuclear deal with Iran. The commitment not to buy nuclear weapons and the drastic reduction in its nuclear program put it under strict UN supervision.

Iran, which relinquished its obligations after the US withdrawal, plans to sue South Korea, which is angry over Seoul’s refusal to lend about $ 8 billion to buy oil. Amir Abdullahian stressed, “US pressure (on South Korea) is real, but we can not look at this issue well and remain blind.”

Iranian funds deposited in two Korean banks have been blocked despite repeated calls for their release from Tehran. Iranian parliamentarian Alireza Salami told the AFP on Sunday that the three-year frozen funding comes from $ 7.8 billion and Iran’s oil exports.

Talks between Tehran and the major powers have stalled

The foreign minister raised the issue with his Korean envoy on Thursday, saying that if Seoul did not act quickly, Tehran would not be able to stop suing South Korea over Iran’s central bank. “The Korean side is concerned about our intention to complain. I told him that waiting three years for our people is unacceptable and that empty words will not solve the problem. Iran needs to access its money quickly,” the Iranian minister said.

Negotiations between Tehran and the major powers have been suspended since June. On Thursday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said his country had “good faith” in the talks for “several months” in which the United States was indirectly involved and handed over responsibility for taking action against the Iranians.

The Iranian foreign minister responded: “But the Americans are not ready to open (frozen assets) unless we firmly believe that they will take into account the interests of the Iranian people.”