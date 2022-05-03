by means of Doug McIntyre

In about seven months, the program was UNITED STATES And Iran will meet World Cup 2022 In Qatar in the final for the two teams – and perhaps the most important – of the group stage.

After the loss of the 2018 World Cup, the Americans will probably look forward to the Americans’ opener on November 21 against Scotland, Ukraine or Wales (to be decided in the European play-offs in June) and the magnificent game against England four days later. But for footballing and political reasons, USMNT-Iran is arguably the most impressive of the USMNT’s three Group B matches.

The result can go both ways.

“This generation of Iranian players is probably the best they’ve had,” former Iran coach Afshin Qotbi told FOX Sports.

Kotbi is not a household name for most American fans, but he is arguably the second most decorated American manager abroad, after Leeds United boss Jesse Marsh. Al-Qutbi is ideally qualified to speak on what will be the second meeting between Iran and the United States on the biggest sporting podium.

Prior to coaching the Milly team from 2009-2011, the 58-year-old Tehran-born, Southern California-raised man was a member of the USMNT coaching staff during the 1998 World Cup in France, where the Americans lost 2-1 to Iran. (Khotbi was also an assistant to South Korea’s 2002 World Cup semi-finalist Guus Hiddink and captained clubs in top leagues in China, Japan and Iran.)

“The 1998 race was very special for me,” he said. “It clearly had a political overtone. When we entered the match, there was a huge build-up of fear, pressure and tension, not so much with the American team, but, I think, with the Iranian players.

“It was a very tough loss for the United States, not just sportingly.”

Kotbi hasn’t worked in the United States since 2005, when he was an assistant coach at LA Galaxy. But he maintains close ties to the state – his parents and children still live in the United States – and closely monitors the development of the sport and this talented and emerging federation.

He also knows the current formation of Mille’s team.

“What makes this Iranian team special are the three attacking players,” he said.

Bayern Leverkusen leading striker Sardar Azmoun. The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals in 14 World Cup qualifiers and has 40 goals in 62 international appearances. “He has the size and the strength and he can finish with his feet and in the air,” Qotbi said of Azmoun.

Mehdi Tarmi at Porto was almost productive. The talented Feyenoord winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh closes the attacking trio. He is a player who trusts and knows the USMNT spirit well; American football sporting director Ernie Stewart brought Jahanbakhsh to Alkmaar when Stewart filled the same role at the Dutch club.

“What makes Jahanbakhsh so interesting is that he is very effective [or] “He has great last passes and he can score goals,” Qotbi said.

A solid and well-disposed midfield and back line support the forwards. Iran have conceded only four goals in their last ten qualifying matches. When the Iranian defense is shattered, star goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand – team-mate of defender Reggie Cannon at Portuguese club Boavista – often manages to put out the fire.

“He is by far the best goalkeeper in Asia,” Qotbi said of Beiranvand, who saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty at the last World Cup.

Beiranvand, Azmoun, Jahan Bakhsh, Tarmi and many other Iranian regulars are 2018 veterans. Given the failure of the previous round and the historically young roster, it is unlikely that the United States will have more players with previous World Cup experience.

Americans, however, will be the contenders – if not many. The United States have reached the round of 16 in three of the four World Cups they have appeared in since finishing last in 1998. Millie’s side have not survived the first round in five attempts.

But even the Iranian part that has already been withdrawn would pose a danger to the United States by November. Iran could lose the other two games and would still be welcome as champions if they beat the Americans. That’s what happened last time.

“There’s a lot of fear and excitement about this particular game,” Qotbi said. “If they come to the game in the United States, I think they will bring everything to the field.”

For that reason alone, the US-Iran numbers will be a spectacle.

“We have two generations of great footballers coming together,” Qotbi said. “It’s going to be a great game and I hope everyone in America and around the world watches it.”

