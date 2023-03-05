Iran agrees to step up nuclear inspections, more observers allowed to land | Abroad

Following discussions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran agreed to significantly increase monitoring of its nuclear activities. The agreement represents a moment of thaw in a period of chilled relations between Tehran and the West.

More observers are allowed to return to the country and they will have access to the nuclear infrastructure and to the people concerned. IAEA Director Rafael Grossi visited Iran on Friday and Saturday in hopes of striking new deals.

In recent years, Iran has allowed only limited access to observers and fears have grown that the country is enriching uranium for nuclear weapons. Recent reports of enriched particles nearly suitable for nuclear weapons have reinforced this idea. According to Iran, the enrichment happened accidentally. The country has always firmly denied wanting to manufacture nuclear weapons.

Once the talks are over, Grossi said he hopes to have a team there within days. Iran would also allow cameras again in sensitive locations. In technical meetings, Iran and the IAEA want to further develop the agreements.

Deal

In 2015, Iran signed a nuclear deal with the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Russia and China. This agreement was supposed to prevent the country from producing nuclear weapons. In exchange, many sanctions were lifted.

But after former US President Donald Trump unilaterally canceled the deal, it fell apart. European companies withdrew from Iran for fear of US sanctions, and Tehran itself was also becoming increasingly unaware of the deals. In 2021, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that Iran was increasingly enriching uranium and increasing its stockpiles, in violation of agreements reached in 2015.

