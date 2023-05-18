Apple released iOS 16.5! In the latest version of iOS, a number of cool and useful features are coming to your iPhone. We tell you what’s new.

Read on after the announcement.

Apple releases iOS 16.5

Update! Apple has released the final version of iOS 16.5. Earlier test builds of iOS 16.5 already made it clear that it was a minor iOS update. Still, some useful new features are coming to your iPhone. We assemble them for you.

1. Screenshot with Siri

Do you often take screenshots and screen recordings? Then there is good news, because in iOS 16.5 it will be possible to do screen recording using Siri. It is already possible to take a screenshot or screenshot with Siri, but a screen recording was still too much to ask of the voice assistant. This will finally change with iOS 16.5.

To take a screenshot with Siri, just say “Hey Siri, take a screenshot”. A screen recording will then start automatically, provided Siri is activated, of course. Screen recording can then also be stopped via Siri. Super handy if you have your hands busy for a while, but still want to record your screen.

Note: It is likely that these features will be rolled out gradually. So you may have to wait a little longer.

2. Pride Edition wallpaper available in iOS 16.5

Every year, Apple releases a new Pride-themed wallpaper. This year is no different: Apple has now unveiled the new background with all the colors of the rainbow. The Pride Edition wallpaper is coming to your iPhone in iOS 16.5.

Of course, the Pride Edition watch back and face also come with a matching Apple Watch strap in the same colors. The Pride Edition band fits an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer in 41 millimeters and 45 millimeters. The band will be available starting May 24 for $49. In the Netherlands, the band probably costs 49 euros.

3. New features in the Apple News and Apple TV apps

In iOS 16.5, a new window has been added to the Apple News app. This new tab displays all current sports news. You’ll hardly notice this addition in the Netherlands and Belgium, as Apple News is still not available there. It’s still unclear if (and when) the service will come to the Netherlands and Belgium.

In addition, it will be possible in Apple’s TV application to broadcast two screens at the same time if you are not in the application. Also known as picture-in-picture, this feature is now available with only one video at a time. Soon you will be able to watch two videos at the same time. Convenient if, for example, two sports matches are broadcast at the same time.

4. Minor bug fixes in new iOS update

As with every update, a number of minor bug fixes are still in progress in iOS 16.5. For example, in some cases Spotlight was not working properly, which should be fixed in the new iOS update. The Screen Time feature also had a bug, causing the feature to suddenly reset and not sync across all Apple devices. This has been fixed in iOS 16.5.

In iOS 16.5, Apple is the latest to fix a bug in CarPlay. In iOS 16.4, podcasts sometimes do not play when iPhone is connected to CarPlay. The new iOS update should also fix this issue.

Latest iOS 16 update for iOS 17

iOS 16.5 will probably be one of the last iOS 16 updates, only iOS 16.6 will follow. This is the last version of iOS 16 as Apple will introduce iOS 17 in June. recent rumors contradict this. Read everything we know about iOS 17 so far here.

Want to stay up to date with all Apple news? Sign up for our daily/weekly newsletter. Also, download the free iphone app and keep an eye on our website.