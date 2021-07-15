iOS 15 and watchOS 8: much less space needed for the update

New operating systems will be released this fall for all of your Apple devices and are currently being tested through beta versions. The latest iOS 15 beta reveals something striking: you need less storage space to update. And that fixes a big problem, especially for Apple Watch Series 3 users.

iOS 15 and watchOS 8: less storage needed

If you want to install iOS 15 and watchOS 8 later, you only need a maximum of 500MB of free space. This is what Apple claims in the release notes for the third and final beta. This is a particularly interesting novelty for those with limited storage space, especially those who own an Apple Watch Series 3. The Series 3 is the oldest model of Apple Watch still on sale at Apple, but the owners have walked every year. : lack of space.

Mainly a solution for Apple Watch Series 3

The Apple Watch Series 3 only has 8 GB of internal memory and while updating the message appeared that you need to free up space on your watch. Apple recently recognized the problem, but gave unsatisfactory advice: You should completely disconnect your Apple Watch with each update. Very annoying, and we have advised in our buying advice to ignore the Apple Watch Series 3 if you are still planning to buy it. Even with some older iPhones, updating has always been a stumbling block.

But in the future, only 500MB will be needed to be able to update, so the process should go smoothly again. It’s not yet clear how Apple handled this technically, but we’ll likely learn more about it soon.

iOS 15 and watchOS 8

In early June, Apple announced major updates for all of your Apple devices this fall. For the iPhone, it’s iOS 15, for the Apple Watch watchOS 8. Operating systems will likely be available in September, but you can already try beta now.

