InVideo: Cloud-Based Online Video Editor

Creating and editing videos is no longer the exclusive domain of professional video editors, thanks to the development of online video editor applications available on the web. To become an expert in the field of video editing these days, all you need is a computer system and an online video editor.

You may edit your videos online at any time and from any location without having to install any software or programmes on your PC. In recent years, several cloud-based services have been made available to users, allowing them to work on and keep their projects online. This is the core principle of these online video editors, which have made it extremely simple for all of us to edit films on the web.

When using an online video editor, you simply upload your videos to the relevant cloud service and then edit them as you wish using the vast array of video editing features available. Your video is then encoded within the browser, and the best part is that those actual edits are done on the servers provided by the online video editor you are using.

There is no need to install any software on your device; instead, you can use these online video editors to edit and detail any films or visuals you like. While some of these cloud-based video editing apps are paid, these online video editors are completely free and do not charge their customers a dime.

YouTube video editors, which are widely available on the web these days, are an excellent example of such free cloud-based video editing applications. Similarly, there are numerous more simple online video editors that allow its customers to edit their videos professionally while they are online.

In this article, we shall look at the features of InVideo, which is a fantastic online video editor that ranks among the top 5 online video editors trending in the world these days.

InVideo:

InVideo is a splendid online video editor programme that enables us to create and design professional-looking videos in simply a matter of minutes or even lesser time. It currently ranks among the top 5 cloud-based online video editors available on the web and is being extensively used by around seven million people from more than 195 countries who have created millions of videos in foreign languages on this application.

This splendid programme has a huge amount of pre-designed templates in its library, from which we can choose any template to design our videos giving our visuals a decent and skillfull touch. We can also choose the appropriate aspect ratio for the display of our videos across various social-media platforms.

The user-friendly interface of InVideo makes this programme an incredibly easy to use online video editor because the video editing tools of this application are so simple, basic and easy to use. This is the reason why this programme is the best suited option for the beginners all over the world to step into the video editing field.

The users are provided with so many options that they do not have to make any effort to edit their videos. All the commands are already present in the interface of this application. One can easily learn how to use these features by consistently using this application and following the instructions provided by this application.

The biggest advantage of this application is that it allows us to convert text to videos automatically. We can also add catchy and impressive transitions between our video clips and pictures. This makes our videos look much more interesting.

This application allows the users to create and edit videos up to 15 minutes in length, giving its users enough margin to upload lengthy videos and edit them. This feature is specifically useful for businesses as they make commercials and advertisements which are usually lengthy videos.

Also the fascinating designer-made templates available in InVideo’s library totally transform the outlook of our movie and visuals. InVideo also provides us with unlimited access to its stock library which contains about thousands of images and videos already stored in the application. We can also add music in our video clips using this editor. We can add background music, edit various audio clips and even join them together to create a new audio clip for our videos.

The main reason why this application ranks among the top 5 video editors is its ability to add unlimited members in your team while editing videos uploaded to the cloud. This surely benefits the businesses spread all over the world as they can share their video projects on the cloud and then unlimited team members can access and edit it. These video files are saved on the servers making them easily accessible to various people all over the world.

InVideo also takes care of its clients by providing them with 24 by 7 live support helpline. The clients can easily contact InVideo’s staff at any time they want and InVideo’s well trained staff is always ready to offer their services to their valuable clients. The clients can frequently get their queries answered about any issue they are facing using this live support helpline.

This trending online video editor is already trusted by more than 400,000 creators, marketers, and entrepreneurs as their go-to platform for performing all the activities and operations related to video creation. The marketers all over the world heavily rely on this application and those who have used it are much more than just satisfied with the amazing features this application has to offer to the users.

InVideo is indeed a very powerful yet user-friendly online video editor that allows for complete customization of your videos within minutes. Its trendy features are pretty helpful in creating an amazing video for any purpose we want. The large number of satisfied users of this programme makes it a much more reliable application to use for all of us. All the above discussed features and specifications totally justify why InVideo is trending all over the web and how it gets ranked among the top 5 online video editors available on the web, in this much less time.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”