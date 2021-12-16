ANP

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 20:59

In this article you will find information about: Monsanto,



BERLIN (Reuters) – A group of investors is preparing to file a lawsuit against Bayer, a specialized chemicals company, over its acquisition of American Monsanto in 2016. In doing so, more than 250 institutional and private investors claim that Bayer has misled shareholders about the risks associated with the acquisition. . So they say their investments have become less valuable and they need more than 1 billion euros in compensation, the law firm that helps investors announced.

Bayer bought Monsanto for $ 63 billion. The U.S. company, among others, developed the herbicide roundabout using gypsum as an active ingredient. There have already been several lawsuits against Monsanto because those substances are said to cause cancer, which Monsanto and later Bayer denied.

Despite this, there are still thousands of lawsuits pending against Bayer, which has lost a lot of money over the years to defend itself. It usually loses lawsuits, meaning Bayer is at risk of having to pay more compensation at some point.

Bayer also called the investors’ claim unsubstantiated. “Bayer complies with laws and disclosure requirements,” the Leverkusen-based company said. “We will defend ourselves against this claim.”

Learn more about the topics in this post:

Leverkusen, Bayer, United States, Monsanto Company, Herbicide