Investments in space start-ups have doubled

News

Investments in start-ups in and around aerospace doubled in 2021. Lenders invested $15 billion in commercial start-ups, up from $7.7 billion in 2020.

The number of companies that received money also increased by 48% to 241. On average, $64 million was invested in start-ups per round, a 35% increase over the last year.

These figures come from a new annual report from BryceTech (PDF), an American aerospace research and technology company.

Since 2000, Seraphim, Techstars_ and Khosla Ventures have become the most active funders of this emerging commercial technology sector. They each made more than twenty investments. Notable participants on the list are tech incubator Y Combinator, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, and the CIA’s In-Q-Tel.

Last year, the top recipients were SpaceX ($1.8 billion), OneWeb ($1.5 billion) and Sierra Space ($1.4 billion). The first two are building a satellite network in space that transmits high-speed Internet to Earth. Sierra Space builds hardware for living and transporting in space.