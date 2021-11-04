‘Investigation of Reider’s alleged sexual misconduct’

US track coach Rana Reider has been linked with sexual misconduct. The Guardian reported Wednesday that the US Center for Sports Safety (USCSS) is investigating several allegations made against him by the sports world. Between 2014 and 2018, Reider worked at the Dutch Athletics Union as the national coach for sprinters. There he had, among others, Dafne Schippers under his wing.

What exactly is alleged to involve the sexual misconduct of Reider (51) is unknown. The British Athletics Association has warned athletes Adam Gemili and Daryll Neita not to train under Reider’s care pending investigation, according to The Guardian. The coach himself tells British media he is unaware of the investigation by USCSS, an organization that wants to tackle abuse in the sport.

Reider is considered one of the best sprint coaches in the world. During the Tokyo Olympics, he coached Canada’s Andre De Grasse to gold in the 200 meters, while Schippers became world champion under his leadership in 2017 at the same distance. In 2018, the American unexpectedly left the Athletics Union, which at the time reported that Reider had returned to the United States due to family circumstances. (CNRC)