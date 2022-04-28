Investigation into British MP who watched pornography in Parliament | instagram

A British Conservative MP, believed to be in government, watched pornography on his smartphone in the British Parliament. A colleague sitting next to him reported the incident. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party is investigating the matter.

According to the newspapers The sun and The mirror The incident was reported yesterday at a meeting of Tory MPs. The man who watches over the Conservatives’ party discipline, Chris Heaton-Harris, announced the investigation into the incident “completely unacceptable”. “Measures will be taken.

Shocked MPs have called for the MP in question to be expelled from the group, UK media further report.

legs crossed

A debate over sexism in politics is already raging in the UK Parliament these days. For example, Tory MPs claimed in a British newspaper on Sunday that Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner deliberately crossed her legs during the weekly Prime Minister’s Question Time to distract him. Johnson then strongly criticized the anonymous allegations and expressed his support for Rayner.

Also reported The Sunday Times Sunday that a wide-ranging inquiry into sexual misconduct among British MPs would name at least 56 names, including three ministers. Prime Minister Boris Johnson then stressed on Wednesday that sexual misconduct can lead to impeachment: misogynists have no place in parliament.

