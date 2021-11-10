Sports coach and former national team coach Rana Reider has been linked with sexual misconduct. The Guardian reports Wednesday that he American Center for Sports Safety investigation into several allegations made against him by the world of sport. Between 2014 and 2018, Reider from the United States worked at the Dutch Athletics Union as the national coach for sprinters. There he had top athlete Dafne Schippers under his wing.

It is unclear exactly what Reider’s sexual misconduct is according to the allegations. The British Athletics Association has The Guardian athletes Adam Gemili and Daryll Neita have warned not to train under Reider’s care pending investigation. The coach himself tells the media that he is not aware of the research carried out by the American Center for Sports Safety, a protection organization with the aim of combating abuse in sport, was founded on him.

Reider is considered one of the best sprint coaches in the world. During the Tokyo Olympics, Reider coached Andre De Grasse to gold in the 200 meters, while he helped Schippers win the world title in 2017 at the same distance. In 2018, the American unexpectedly left the Athletics Union despite an ongoing contract. The union reported at the time that Reider had decided to return to the United States due to family circumstances.