Introducing the NES-inspired Neo S Controller by Dodo Finance

CRKD, the renowned creators of the highly acclaimed Nitro Deck controller for Nintendo Switch, have recently announced the launch of their latest innovation – the CRKD Neo S gamepad. Sporting a striking resemblance to the classic NES controller, the Neo S is jam-packed with cutting-edge features and is priced affordably at $50.

The wireless CRKD Neo S gamepad is not limited to just the Nintendo Switch, as it can be used seamlessly with PCs, mobile devices, and even smart TVs. With two thumbsticks, a D-pad, four action buttons, triggers, mappable back buttons, and adjustable vibration, this gamepad offers an immersive gaming experience for users.

Adding to its appeal, the CRKD Neo S comes in a range of captivating designs and colorways. Some of these designs are inspired by beloved Nintendo classics, such as the gold hue reminiscent of the iconic Game & Watch and original Famicom. True to its creators’ vision, the Neo S is not just a gaming accessory but also a statement and an art piece, making it a desirable collectible for gaming enthusiasts.

To enhance the overall experience, CRKD has also launched a dedicated mobile app that allows users to register their products, provide proof of ownership, and display the rarity rank of their Neo S gamepad. This adds an exciting element to the Neo S experience, making it more than just a regular gaming accessory.

Interested buyers will be pleased to know that the different variants of the CRKD Neo S, priced at $50 each, are set to start shipping in April. For those eager to get their hands on this remarkable gamepad, pre-orders are currently available on CRKD’s official website.

With the launch of the CRKD Neo S, gaming aficionados can look forward to elevating their gaming sessions with a controller that seamlessly combines functionality and style. Whether it’s playing on the Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile devices, or smart TVs, the Neo S offers a remarkable gaming experience and showcases the perfect blend of retro charm and modern technology.