Internationals FC Groningen wandering

Four internationals will be absent from FC Groningen in the coming period and will travel with their country’s national team. Tomas Suslov was called up to Slovakia, Damil Danker joined the Suriname squad, Ricardo Pepi joined the USA team and Luciano Valente was added to the Italy U20 squad.

Suslov has made fourteen international appearances for the Slovakia A team so far and is expecting two Nations League matches in the upcoming period. Today Suslov will face Azerbaijan with his compatriots at home, kick-off at 8:45 p.m. The game against Belarus is scheduled for Sunday, September 25. This match will also be played in Slovakia and will start at 6 p.m.

Dankerlui became his country’s international in 2021 and has made seven international appearances so far. An international match against Nicaragua is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday. Dankerlui doesn’t have to travel halfway around the world, as the match will be played in Almere. On Monday, September 26, Suriname will train again against PEC Zwolle. No spectators are allowed at this game.

Pepi traveled to Germany where the United States national team met for two friendlies. The United States will train with the United States in Germany against Japan on Friday evening, September 23, kick-off at 2:30 p.m. Four days later, on Tuesday September 27, a friendly match against Saudi Arabia is scheduled. This match will end in Murcia, Spain, kick off at 8:00 p.m.

Midfielder Valente made his international debut for Italy last year and will play against Portugal’s peers in the European Championship qualifier in Lisbon on Friday. After the weekend, a friendly match against Switzerland under 20 is planned.