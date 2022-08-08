Interior tips: here’s how to create a relaxed atmosphere at home | Home & Garden

summer house

Lots of daylight and space give the living room a luxurious feel. In addition, they reinforce the feeling of well-being. By varying the decoration of the windows, you create the basis for an atmospheric ambience. The combination of Luxaflex LightLine® roller blinds and floor-to-ceiling curtains for patio doors provide both tranquility and comfort.

Yoga

In the summer, many people want to be nice and zen; yoga is the perfect solution for this. Good for body and soul and it’s also trendy in the house if you make room for it yoga matblocks, pillows and plaids from the Simple Days Yoga collection by Nordic.

Linen

Luxaflex curtains and Timeless Linnen table linen

This linen look from the new collection of curtains from Luxaflex combines wonderfully with the chic linen tablecloth from Timeless linen. With this natural color you create the perfect monochromatic atmosphere that you can also implement well in the bedroom. You can even paint the wall and ceiling in this color, giving you a timeless summer vibe.

For exterior and interior

Blomus Stay lounge chair

Outdoor furniture is becoming more and more sustainable and the good thing is that you can often also use it indoors as full-fledged seating. This deckchair stay by Blomus is a good example. Light gray is the perfect color for outdoors (because this light color does not attract too much heat!) and for indoors it is easy to combine in a modern lifestyle.

Black always works

Habra chair by House Doctor and stucco paint by wearewowmakers

Buying for the interior is quite expensive, so sometimes the most timeless choice is the best. You can never go wrong with a black design object, because black fits into any living environment, inside and out. Harba lounge chair by House Docter is made of rattan and steel, which enhances any casual look indoors.

Easy

white bed frame from Robust Amsterdam

The refined shape of this bed Rugged Amsterdam is simple and functional but also modern and timeless.

The small things

outdoor scented candle by Zuss, outdoor lamp by Sostrene Grene and @huisvantet

Attention to subtle accessories that smell good, light up nicely, or feel good round out the experience of a “sweet spot” in the home. So make room for a lantern of Sostrene Grene or outdoor scented candle from sister on your terrace, balcony or garden.

Summer Love

Meraviglia in Greece, tel. Spyron Hound Photography

In Meraviglia Slow Living, a seaside resort in Greece, you live all summer on the border of inside and outside. Outside you can enjoy the sea, the swimming pool and the sun, inside you can relax in a cool space.