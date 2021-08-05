Android Auto is a special system for use in the car. The advantage of Android Auto is the ability to use many different handy apps that help you navigate (safely) on the road.

What is Android Auto?

Android Auto is Google’s special operating system for your car. The system was developed by Google announced in 2014 in launched in 2015. Not in May 2021 can we use it officially in the Netherlands? You can use Android Auto through the Android Autobut also via your car’s infotainment system. If you go for the latter option, Android Auto will connect your smartphone to your car, so that you will see the Android Auto screen on your dashboard. There you will find all the possibilities of the system such as navigation with Google maps of Waze, reply to incoming messages and listen to music via for example Spotify.

The infotainment system with Android Auto

Where can I find apps for Android Auto?

There are now many apps for Android Auto and they are all in the Play Store, so you can search and install them on your phone as you like from the comfort of your home. The next time you log into Android Auto in your car, the app will also be in the Application launcher appear on your dashboard screen.

Are you looking for apps that let you easily listen to your favorite music, watch media, and send messages in the car? Click the link below to view all apps that work with Android Auto in convenient categories. To get started with Android Auto, you must first install the corresponding app on your phone. this application find you here.

Application launcher op het Android Auto-dashboardscherm

Application launcher: Tap the app launcher button to open the app launcher. Multitasking widget: this widget allows you to manage active content while using another application. Notification center: Tap the notification button to view your recent calls, messages, and notifications. Microphone: Tap the microphone to talk to Google.

Even more apps for Android Auto

In the meantime, we have already discussed many Android Auto apps on Androidworld. To look at here is an overview of the Android Auto applications which can be useful while driving. also look these Android automatic applications which allows you to send hands-free messages and don’t forget the KINK-app for Android Auto. In addition to Maps, there are many other navigation apps for Android Auto available: Master flash, TomTom friend, TomTom GO navigation, Gaia GPS in Sygic for Android Auto.

Are you using Android Auto in your car? What apps do you all use? Let us know in the comments below this article.