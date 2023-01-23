Inquiry into BBC chairman’s appointment after loan to Boris Johnson | Media

23 jan 2023 om 19:12Update: 4 uur geleden

A UK regulator will investigate the appointment of BBC chairman Richard Sharp for alleged corruption. He is said to have helped then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan just weeks before he was named the broadcaster’s chairman by the government.

The Labor opposition had called for an investigation following a newspaper article The Sunday Times. Johnson would have been in financial difficulty in 2021. The idea was then put forward for the loan that Sharp could stand surety, when he was already in the process of applying to become chairman of the BBC.

Sharp denies any conflict of interest, saying he “just connects people”. He had previously indicated that he was in favor of an investigation, as he is satisfied that the appointment was made in the right way. He says it is good for the transparency of the broadcaster that this research is published.

Sharp was appointed in 2021 and remains chairman of the BBC. He previously worked as a banker and was a Conservative Party donor.

A spokesperson for Johnson also denies the allegations, saying all financial arrangements were “properly disclosed”. Labor believes the BBC should be impartial and any appearance of favoritism should be avoided. The Minister of Culture appoints someone as President of the BBC, but ultimately the Prime Minister has the final say.