World football association FIFA is stepping up pressure on TV stations in Germany, France, England, Spain and Italy to increase their bids for World Cup TV rights feminine this summer in Australia and New Zealand. President Gianni Infantino is even now threatening not to broadcast the World Cup in the five countries at all.

Infantino is very unhappy with the current proposals from the five major European countries. “The offers, especially those from the big five European countries, are still very disappointing and simply unacceptable,” he told a press conference in Geneva.





Switzerland further stated that “as FIFA, we have a moral and legal obligation not to underestimate the Women’s World Cup”. “We are obliged not to broadcast the World Cup in the five countries if the applications are not fair.”

Slap in the face

Infantino also sounded the alarm a few months ago. He then said that in some countries the offers were only 1% of the money paid for a men’s World Cup. This situation does not seem to have changed in the meantime. FIFA has tripled the prize money for the Women’s World Cup.

The fact that men still earn much more is mainly due to the attitude of broadcasters. They have a duty to promote and invest in women’s sport, according to Infantino. “Women deserve it, it’s as simple as that!”

“Concretely, where broadcasters pay 100 to 200 million dollars (91.2 to 182.4 million euros) for the Men’s World Cup, they only offer 1 to 10 million dollars (0.9 million to 9.1 million euros) for the Women’s World Cup. . It’s a slap in the face for all the fantastic players at the Women’s World Cup and, indeed, for all the women in the world.”

Time difference

The time difference with Australia and New Zealand would be an obstacle for several chains. ,,But that doesn’t make economic sense,’ Infantino replied. “The ratings are there. The matches are not broadcast in prime time in Europe, but sometimes in the morning at 9 or 10 am. These are still reasonable deadlines.”

The Women’s World Cup will take place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand. The Orange Lionesses were placed in the group stage with reigning world champions USA, Vietnam and Portugal. These duels can be seen at NOS.

World Cup schedule

At the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this year, the Orange Lionesses will meet defending champions USA in the group stage, which the Netherlands will play in New Zealand. See the full Women’s World Cup schedule herewhich will take place from July 20 to August 20.

