The Formula 1 battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton occupies the world and not only in the Netherlands, England and Abu Dhabi, the site of action of the last race of the season.

The outcome of the Formula 1 season is also a big topic of conversation in the United States, says IndyCar driver Rinus van Kalmthout, also known as Rinus VeeKay.

“You notice it’s alive here,” said Van Kalmthout, who will be back from America for a while on Sunday and will follow the race at his home in the Netherlands. But he has also followed Verstappen’s actions in America, where IndyCar racing takes place. “Within the team we always have Formula 1, even when we have a race ourselves.”

“Max wants a fair fight”

Verstappen and Hamilton are tied on points with a grand prize to contend with. The Dutch driver Red Bull has the advantage of having one more victory to his credit. If they don’t both roll in the points, the world title goes to Verstappen.

VeeKay doesn’t think Verstappen will deliberately drag Hamilton off the track for this reason. “Max wants to win at all costs, but I think he just wants a fair title fight. He’s also said before that his life won’t change much if he becomes or doesn’t become champion. Bring someone out. one of the track is a plane. Z. “