IndyCar is toying with the idea of ​​setting up its own Drive to Survive variant

The Netflix series Formula 1: Drive to Survive boosted the popularity of F1, especially in the United States. Waiting for, The series is already in its fourth season.and will come MotoGP with its own variant† IndyCar also has ears for its own version. American class drivers have already hinted that they are excited about Drive to Survive and open to something similar in IndyCar.

Drive to Surive doesn’t fit the facts Score miles

Mark Miles, CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp, says Motorsport.com that talks are currently underway with various production companies about this project, although these talks are still at an early stage. “When you hear the word documentary you think of historical and retro, that’s a genre we’ve been discussing,” Miles says. “You have unscripted series, like Drive to Survive, where each episode is made up of the footage that they’ve made. They put that together and decide how to present the story. Then you have scripted series, where someone writes, directs and does episodes of it, for example the drama series Yellowstone.”

“And then there is what is called a ‘shoulder content’ created”, continues the CEO. “It’s an hour-long show about something in IndyCar. It might be a one-off show, but at least it won’t be live coverage of a race. It’s going to be one-off content. Encouraging conversations are going on right now about what irons we will have.” on fire and things like that. Personally, I think an unscripted version is the closest. I can tell there is a lot of work going on right now by good content creators and producers. conversations about platforms and possible distribution continue.”

According to Miles, the series doesn’t need to be completely up-to-date to be compelling, and Drive to Survive didn’t suffer from having to run the previous season every time. “Drive to Survive was made by a British producer, who puts the episodes together and sells them to Netflix,” Miles continues. “They develop news-based stories about what’s going on with the drivers and the teams. It’s a pretty smooth process, but it doesn’t fit the facts. If we get a deal in May, for example, it will only see the light of day in September. The special thing about Drive to Survive is that it gives people an opportunity to go behind the scenes. Audiences don’t necessarily watch the races. They are interested in the series at because of the drama. They don’t watch the championship, like a fan does.”

“IndyCar lacks intrigue like F1”

Drive to Survive’s current setup attracts both current and potential fans. Given the very limited access to the F1 paddock, there is something of a mystery surrounding this world. The IndyCar paddock, meanwhile, is known for its openness, which allows fans to closely follow the preparations of teams and drivers. However, Miles says he’s not worried about IndyCar missing out on the storyline that led to the success of Drive to Survive.

“I don’t think that’s a limiting factor. I don’t think anybody going into the IndyCar project is going to do the same as Drive to Survive. It works in F1, but probably not in any other class. The creatives are talking Now about the approach It could be about rookies or women in sport, for example, but I’m making it up on the spot, but it’s not going to be the same approach as Drive to Survive.”

