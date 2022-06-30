Putin to Bali?

The G20 Summit is a summit that unites the nineteen richest nations in the world and the European Union. The chairman of the summit, Indonesia this year, will decide whether countries will be allowed to attend and whether additional countries will be invited. In addition to Putin, there are calls from Ukraine and President Zhelensky.

Putin has already said he will accept the invitation to the summit in Bali, but it is not yet clear whether he will attend in person or via video link.