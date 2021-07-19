Indignation at the smile of the Prime Minister in the German flood zone

Among them, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Merkel. “It is shocking,” said the Chancellor. “In the German language there is no word for the devastation wrought here.”

#Laschetlacht

After Steinmeier’s press moment, it was mainly Armin Laschet, the prime minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, the region where the disaster took place. For Laschet was laughing. The images go viral under the hashtag #Laschetlacht.