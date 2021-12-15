Indigenous peoples know more about nature than science

The indigenous peoples of the Gabonese jungles have more knowledge about plants and animals than what is known in the academic literature. This is according to new research conducted by environmentalists in Gabon.

The study, which surveyed an indigenous community in the village of Doussala, shows that residents experienced an average of 732 different interactions between plants and fruit-eating animals (from elephants to bats). Some local residents were able to identify as many as 2,700 interactions.

Compared to the academic literature, the researchers found that 34% of interactions were only known to the local community. Only 22 percent of interactions were unique to academic sources; 44 percent of the knowledge was known to both groups.

“By comparing the knowledge of local residents with academic knowledge, we found that while many interactions were known between the two groups, the local community was the most informed,” said ecologist Clémentine Durand-Bessart, who participated in the study. “During the two months of fieldwork in Doussala, we obtained as much, if not more, information on the diversity of interactions between trees and fruit-eating animals than is known in the academic literature – despite decades of research. job.

Undervalued knowledge

For the study, the researchers collected a photographic guide on 100 fruit-eating species and 286 fruit trees known in the academic literature. They then interviewed the 39 residents of the village of Doussala, in southwest Gabon. They indicated in the guide which species they knew, after which the researchers asked which types of fruit eaters ate which trees. After analyzing this information, the researchers compared this local ecological knowledge with the academic literature.

They discovered that the locals had unique insight into the actions of many animals. For example, 254 plant interactions have been recorded for gorillas, of which 37 were known to the local population but not in the academic literature. In addition, 222 interactions were recorded for forest elephants, of which 33 were known only to local knowledge. Local residents also knew more about the interactions of previously unknown species for eating fruit, such as mongoose, forest buffalo, giant pangolin, and python.

Indigenous knowledge has always been undervalued. The results highlight the need to integrate local knowledge sources with academic literature to fully understand the complexity of ecological networks. This would be particularly useful in remote areas, where scientific research is expensive and potentially dangerous.

“An important aspect of ecological research is to gather as much knowledge as possible to get a better picture of how ecosystems work,” said Durand-Bessart. “Our study clearly shows that local ecological knowledge, which is often unique, is invaluable in understanding many ecological processes, especially in remote areas. Adding this to the academic literature will ultimately help determine how we can protect these species and habitats. “

Collaborative relationship

According to Durand-Bessart, there is an urgent need for a collaborative relationship between scientists and local communities, from which both parties can benefit. “This can be done by valuing local knowledge and collecting knowledge gathered in local dialects. It is also very important to share research experience feedback with the local communities that make this type of research possible.

Regarding Durand-Bessart, further research will follow, in collaboration with more respondents in different communities and with a wider range of species.

Durand-Bessart will present the study at the Ecology Across Borders conference in Liverpool, which will take place December 12-15, 2021. This conference will bring together over a thousand environmentalists to discuss recent developments in ecology.