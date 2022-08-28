India’s “twin towers” ​​explode for lack of permits | NOW

In India, the authorities blew up two imposing buildings. This happened after local residents started a legal battle. There was planning permission for six hundred apartments, but the construction company realized 1650. The Supreme Court of India then ruled that the apartments were not allowed to remain. They were still partly under construction.

Both buildings were demolished using 3,700 kilograms of explosives. The spectacular demolition of the so-called Twin Towers in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, was shown live on television.

Thousands of people have had to leave their homes in recent days because of the expected explosion. Stray dogs were also evacuated. As far as is known, no one was injured by the controlled explosion and no buildings in the area were damaged.

The explosion was watched by many people. The images show how adjacent buildings were completely enveloped in the dust released.

The collapse of the so-called twin towers in Noida caused a huge cloud of dust.



The collapse of the so-called twin towers in Noida caused a huge cloud of dust. Photo: AFP