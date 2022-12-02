Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate starring Harrison Ford first trailer

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures released the first trailer for the adventure film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate published. The hat and the whip are back for the final time, in a new adventure starring the now 80-year-old Harrison Ford. Watch the trailer below Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate.

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures has released the first trailer for the adventure film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate. The hat and the whip are back for the final time, in a new adventure starring the now 80-year-old Harrison Ford. Watch the Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny trailer below.

The Story

It's 1969, the height of the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union. Many scientists on the American side have a Nazi past. Indiana Jones aims to expose these Nazi activities and intentions in their supposed scientific work for the moon landing. Jones is assisted by his goddaughter Helena and his old friend Sallah.

Besides Harrison Ford (The Call of the Wild), John Rhys-Davies, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas also star in this film. This production is directed by James Mangold (Logan).

From June 30, 2023, the movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate can be seen in Dutch cinemas. Genre: Action, Adventure.



It’s 1969, the height of the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union. Many scientists on the American side have a Nazi past. Indiana Jones aims to expose these Nazi activities and intentions in their supposed scientific work for the moon landing. Jones is assisted by his goddaughter Helena and his old friend Sallah.

Besides Harrison Ford (The Call of the Wild) also stars John Rhys-Davies, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas in this film. This production is directed by James Mangold (Logan).

As of June 30, 2023, the film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate have in Dutch cinema. Genre: Action, Adventure.