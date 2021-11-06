The young players have been preparing in a bio bubble in recent months for the final match at the SAI camp in Bangalore.

New Delhi: Hockey India added 24 players to its potential roster on Saturday for a pre-season for the Men’s Under-20 World Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar on November 24.

The camp will start from Sunday at the location of the mega event.

“The players will report to head coach Graham Reed and coach PJ Kariyaba on November 7 for the pre-camp ahead of the prestigious quadrennial event where 16 teams from around the world will compete for the top prizes,” said Hay in a statement.

But with less than three weeks of the FIH event, “The Core Probable Group will be fighting to get used to the Kalinga Hockey pitch and acclimatize before the tournament.”

The hosts and defenders of the Indian champions will join Canada, France and Poland in Group B.

The other teams in contention are Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile in Group A, while the Netherlands, Spain, Korea and the United States are grouped in Group C.

Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt form group d.

Possible base group:

Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Shardanand Tiwari, Abhishek Lakra, Manjit, Dinachandra Singh Moirangtheim, Sunil Goju, Cyril Logon, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singhharu Singhharu, Singhirmar Singh Hundal, , Rahul Kumar Rajbar, Bobby Singh Dami, Prabhajot Singh.