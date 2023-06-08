In 1981, Welsh-born Bonnie Tyler broke up with RCA Records, the record company where Tyler released her first single in 1975. After four albums with the record company, the singer grew increasingly dissatisfied with the path that RCA wants to take with her, so she has to look for a new record label, manager and producer.

When she signed with CBS Records, she would work with David Aspden and Jim Steinman. And who delivers the album in 1983 Faster than night speed. Jim Steinman wrote for the record, including Total Eclipse Of The Heart, Bonnie Tyler’s first number 1 hit in the US and UK. The single is therefore also the most successful song of his career. Despite the song in the Netherlands being stuck at a fifth position in the Top 40, the power ballad is still becoming a classic.

Romantics… vampires?

The lyrics of Total Eclipse Of The Heart are often thought to be about love and desire. And it’s true, but the approach with which Steinman wrote the song in the early 1980s is a little less romantic than one might think. The songwriter originally wrote the song for a musical version of the 1922 vampire film Nosferatu, originally titled vampire in love. “If anyone listens to the lyrics, they really are vampire lyrics,” Steinman said in 2002. Playbill. “It’s all about darkness, the power of darkness, and love’s place in the dark.”

If you listen to the lyrics with this knowledge, phrases like “Turn around, bright eyes” and “Once in a while I’m a little terrified” suddenly take on a completely different meaning…