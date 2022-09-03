In these countries are the deadliest roads in Europe | Car

Driving in Europe is particularly dangerous for men, says the European Road Safety Observatory. Most road deaths occur in central and eastern Europe and three-quarters of road deaths are male, figures from Germany show Automobilwoche.

A look at road safety statistics shows clear gender differences. In 2020, no less than 76% of road deaths in the EU were men. A total of 14,715 men and 4,144 women died in traffic.

Men generally died as drivers (34%), motorcyclists (22%) or pedestrians (16%). At 32%, the proportion of pedestrians among road fatalities is twice as high among women as among men. 25% of all female road deaths were passengers. This is three times more than for men traffic victims. As drivers, women died in 26% of cases.

Another difference concerns age: 40% of the women who died were over 65, compared to only 24% of the men. At 59%, they were most at risk between the ages of 25 and 64. Women were also more likely to have accidents during the day during the working week (66 versus 58%). Men had more accidents at night.

The total number of road deaths has fallen considerably

The number of fatal accidents in European traffic has fallen considerably. From 2011 to 2020, the number of road fatalities has decreased by 33% for men and 39% for women. The only exceptions are the Netherlands (+6% men, +9% women) and Latvia (+13% women).

You are most at risk of dying in traffic in Central and Eastern Europe. When it comes to the number of deaths per million inhabitants, Romania (66) and Latvia, Poland and Bulgaria (53 each) clearly lead the men. For women, the most dangerous countries are Latvia (21), Romania (20), Lithuania (19), Bulgaria (15) and Poland and Estonia (14 each).

