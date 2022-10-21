In pictures: Mercedes’ updates for US race weekend

John Bolscher



Friday, October 21, 2022 11:49 a.m.

‘steam mercedes brought an update package to the US, hoping to connect with Running of the red bulls and Ferrari. Team boss Toto Wolff has previously said he doesn’t expect miracles but hopes the superpower can make a step forward.

Mercedes is having a negligible season in Formula 1. After years of dominance, the W13 has missed the mark, so the new era of sport for the Zilverpijlen is not off to a flying start. The gap with Red Bull Racing and Ferrari differs according to the circuits, but is still not closed. With four races to go, there is little honor to be had this season, but that doesn’t detract from the fact that there is important work to be done for next year.

The article continues below the video

Weight gain

“This is our final step in aero development and hopefully it will give us a bit more performance,” said technical director Andrew Shovlin. “But the most important thing is that we learn more at each stage and we can carry that knowledge into next year. weight limit. So it’s very difficult for us to predict where we will be.”

New parts

With Thursday now behind us, these new coins were also photographed for the first time. This clearly shows that Mercedes have made a number of significant changes from the last race in Japan. Formula 1 journalist Albert Fabrega walked past the Mercedes garage and registered the new parts.

